UP man nabbed by Rachakonda cops for online real estate fraud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:28 PM, Sat - 23 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda Cybercrime police on Saturday arrested a fraudster from Uttar Pradesh on charges of cheating people in the guise of selling lands at low rates. Officials said 15 cases were booked against him across the country since 2016, 12 cases of which were in Rachakonda alone.

The suspect, S Nagaraju (38), a science postgraduate from Nelakondapally in Khammam district posed as the actual owner of lands that were advertised in classified advertisements and online commerce or real estate sites.

“He collected photocopies of land documents from the actual owners posing as a prospective buyer and in turn sent them to the victims. He duped people saying he was selling his land at low rates as he was in urgent need of funds and made them transfer money in advance,” police said, adding that he spent the money betting casinos in Goa, Gangtok and Nepal.

Based on a complaint from a victim in April, the Cybercrime police booked a case and with the help of the local police, nabbed him from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh.

He was brought to the city on a prisoner transit warrant.