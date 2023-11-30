Secunderabad Cantonment Board records highest polling percentage at 27.7 percent

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:45 PM, Thu - 30 November 23

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has recorded the highest polling percentage (till 1pm) of 27.7 percent in the Hyderabad district.

From early Thursday morning, voters started making a beeline to the nearest designated polling station to beat the rush and cast their vote at the earliest. Within the first hour, the polling percentage recorded was 5 percent, which increased to 15.7 percent by 11 am on Thursday.

By Thursday afternoon, the polling percentage touched 27.7 percent, which also happened to be the highest. Overall, there are 2, 46, 567 electors (Men: 1, 24, 245 and Women: 1, 22, 315) who are eligible to cast their voters.

Secunderabad assembly constituency saw a polling percentage of 23 percent by 1 pm on Thursday. As the day progresses, there are expectations that the polling percentage will rise in both the assembly constituencies.