SCB elections: MoD’s decision a big disappointment for residents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:39 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Defence decision to hold elections to the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) has come as a big disappointment for scores of residents who have been waiting for their colonies to be merged with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The Defence Ministry has notified elections to 57 Cantonments including Secunderabad to be held on April 30.

Expressing their dissatisfaction, the residents said the poll notification was likely to put the proposal for merger of SCB civilian areas with the GHMC on the hold, albeit temporarily. The Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) who have been raising the issues and concerns of the residents and advocating the merger, are also not happy at the development.

The notification has shattered the hopes of their colonies being a part of the GHMC at the earliest, the association representatives said. If the areas were merged with the civic body and elections held subsequently, they said, the residents would have elected GHMC corporators to highlight their issues and seek improvement in conditions and amenities here.

CS Chandrashekhar, Secretary, Federation of Northeastern Colonies of Secunderabad, said the Union Government had formed a committee to look into the details of the proposed merger of SCB civilian areas with GHMC. “If the intention was to merge the areas, the election should have been delayed and held only after a decision is taken. The election notification indicates their reluctance for the merger,” he said.

There seems to be a consensus building among the residents to extend support to those who support their demand for merger. Chandrashekhar said, “several residents including me will elect only the members who are in favour of merger of SCB civilian areas with GHMC.”

Chandrasekhar Sankaran from Open Secunderabad Cantonment Area Roads (OSCAR) also said that the proposal to merge some SCB areas has taken a backseat due to the election notification.

Residents from Yapral said that their request to reopen the closed roads in SCB appears to have been shelved due to the election notification. “The issue of closed roads in the Secunderabad Cantonment will further be delayed due to the election,” said a resident adding the union government in its bid to retain complete control of SCB areas, doesn’t appear to be willing to understand the problems faced by the residents.