Modalities being finalised for ‘KCR Apathbandhu’: Gangula

Hyderabad: The State government has put implementation of the much-awaited ‘KCR Apathbandhu’ scheme for youth from Most Backward Classes (MBCs) on a fast track and is finalising the modalities. BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar, who had already announced the scheme, is busy finalising the modalities to be adopted before launching the scheme on April 27 to mark the TRS Formation Day celebrations.

Apart from discussing the modalities, the Minister and officials also decided to take the assistance of the Health Department before finalising the norms for the scheme under which ambulances would be provided to eligible youth through financial assistance from the Telangana State Backward Classes (BC) Corporation.

On Saturday, Kamalakar along with the officials, deliberated on the mode to be adopted to attach the youth with each government hospital after handing over ambulances to them. This would enable the doctors at the government hospital to supervise the movement of these ambulances. “We will be able to get more clarity about the scheme within a week,” an official said, adding that the scheme would not only provide employment to the youth but also render service to the needy patients.

During a review meeting conducted virtually about BC welfare, the Minister said that another scheme would be launched for the self-reliance of women with Rs 100 crore. Thanking Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for according priority for backward classes in the recently presented Budget, he said an additional Rs 1,200 crore was allocated for the welfare of BCs in the 2021-22 Budget. In all, the State government has allocated Rs 5,522 crore for the BC welfare.

Kamalakar said the department was implementing various schemes for over 75 categories of BC communities. Plans have been chalked out to give training to the women from villages at National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) shortly. Sewing machines along with the related equipment would be given to each woman in a 25-member group, he said.

The Minister further stated that another scheme would also be launched soon to given equipment costing over Rs 5,000 to those who are dependent on traditional occupations. He added that efforts were on to launch a scheme to give training to over 50,000 youth from BC communities in air-conditioner and two-wheeler repairing apart from giving required equipment to them.

“We will be spending over Rs 300 crore for this scheme,” he said adding over Rs 620 crore were allocated for 281 BC Gurukul Junior Colleges in the State. A new BC study circle was sanctioned for Sircilla to give coaching to candidates appearing for examination to be conducted for government jobs.

