Modern traffic signaling system in Karimnagar very soon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:16 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Karimnagar: In order to regulate traffic and ensure hassle free movement of vehicles, a modern traffic signaling system will soon be installed in Karimnagar town.

The modern signaling system, to be taken up under the Karimnagar Smart City scheme, was proposed since the town did not have a proper traffic regulation system. The Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, which is already developing traffic islands under the Smart City scheme, has identified 24 heavy traffic flowing points.

Traffic signals were already installed in four places such as the Bus Stand, Collectorate Chowk, Kaman Chowk and Padmanagar recently, with trial runs also being done. As part of the proposed Integrated Traffic Management system, 85 automatic red-light violation detection cameras and 174 CCTV cameras would also be arranged to check violation of traffic norms.

Cameras would record all traffic violations including over speed, signal jumping, wrong route, mobile phone driving, rash driving, triple riding and driving without helmet and send the images to an automatic control room, from where they will be forwarded to the police and RTA officials. Police would verify the messages before they are sent to the vehicle owners in the form of text messages on their mobile phones asking them to pay the requisite fine.

Besides at traffic junctions, 110 CCTV cameras would also be established along with main roads, markets, business areas, and sensitive and problematic areas. About 350 surveillance cameras would be interlinked to the Command and Control Centre being constructed near the cable bridge.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Mayor Y Sunil Rao said work on the traffic signaling system would be completed by the first week of March. The Traffic signaling system was one among 13 services to be provided via the Integrated Command and Control Centre, he said.