Hyderabad: Fire damages seized vehicles at RTA

On being alerted, the fire department officials reached the spot immediately and doused the fire. Bandlaguda police visited the spot and took up investigation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 21 February 2024, 04:15 PM

Hyderabad: Atleast four seized vehicles that were parked in the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) South Zone office at Bandlaguda were damaged in a fire on Wednesday morning.

According to the officials, one of these vehicles which were seized and parked by the RTA staff at office compound suddenly caught fire and subsequently spread to others in the early hours. Three seven seater auto-rickshaws and a goods trolley were heavily damaged.

The cause of fire was not known and all possible angles were being investigated, police said.