MLA seeks supply of adequate drinking water

MLA along with Mayor Y Sunil Rao, former MP B Vinod Kumar and others examined depleted water levels in Lower Manair Dam in the outskirts of Karimnagar town on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 March 2024, 09:43 PM

Karimnagar MLA G Kamalakar, Mayor Y Sunil Rao, former MP B Vinod Kumar at the Lower Manair Dam on Sunday.

Karimnagar: Karimnagar MLA Gangula Kamalakar demanded the state government to ensure that there should not be any scarcity for drinking water in the wake of summer season.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said it was most worrying that the water levels have declined in LMD, which supplies drinking water to Karimnagar town, Manakondur and other surrounding villages.

For the first time in his 25 years political career, the project was gone dry in March itself. Informing that 5.3 tmc of water was available in the project, he said that they (BRS government) used to maintain 13 tmc of water in LMD for the purpose of Mission Bhagiratha and 6.5 tmc in Mid Manair Dam.

Stating that the BRS government gave top priority for drinking water, he informed that a GO was also issued to supply water to irrigation and other purposes only after fulfilling the drinking water needs of the public.

When K Chandrashekhar Rao was Chief Minister, both LMD and MMD projects were filled with Kaleshwaram water. So, both the projects would have adequate water through the year. As a result, besides supplying drinking water every day, 24X7 water was also supplied in a few areas of Karimnagar town.

Vinod Kumar said that the state government was hurting farmers by denying water on the pretext of shrinking pillars of Medigadda barrage and was trying to indulge in mudslinging on BRS.

The Congress government, which promised Rythu Rajyam before elections, was creating troubles for farmers. Every day, about 5,000 cusecs of water was flowing down at Medigadda without utilizing any purpose and 50 tmc of water went down in the last 100 days.

In the morning, they met morning walkers in Sapthagiri colony area in Karimnagar town, as part of parliament election campaign.

Kamalakar opined that there was no development in the BJP regime, which claims it as a double engine government. Karimnagar town was developed on all fronts in the regime of BRS, he said, Informing that Vinod Kumar got sanctioned smart city status for Karimnagar, he appealed to the people to elect BRS candidate Vinod Kumar as MP in the next parliament polls.

Assuring to work according to the aspirations of the people, Vinod Kumar promised to develop Karimangar as a vibrant city.