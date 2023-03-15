Modi, ED can’t intimidate people of Telangana, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao addressing the gathering at Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district on Wednesday.

Kamareddy: Calling the Bharatiya Janata Party a disease plaguing the entire country, BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao said the people of Telangana would not intimidated neither by Modi nor ED.

Asserting that the BRS would put up an unrelenting fight against the BJP and face the saffron party in the people’s court – the Assembly polls to be held this year, Rama Rao slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for looting the country’s wealth and handing it over to his crony capitalists, who in turn were donating funds to Modi to topple non-BJP State governments and destroy the country.

Participating in various development programmes in Jukkal constituency of Kamareddy district on Wednesday, Rama Rao said except for delivering rhetoric speeches and helping his crony capitalists, Modi had not done anything for the country and its people. While the Telangana government was implementing numerous schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima and uninterrupted power supply, the same was not being implemented in neighbouring States of Maharashtra and Karnataka ruled by the BJP.

“Telangana is a pioneer and role model in implementation of welfare and development programmes, which are now being emulated by other States as well as the union government,” the Minister said.

However, the BJP-led Centre was not supporting the efforts of the State government and instead, was creating hurdles for the development of Telangana.

Taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, Rama Rao said Modi was a good actor and deserved an Oscar award for all the electoral promises he failed to implement as well as the political conspiracies he hatched to split the Opposition parties to ensure his victory in every election held in the country. “He promised to double farmers’ income, provide two crore jobs per annum and also bring back black money from off-shore accounts to develop the country. None of them were implemented and Modi is busy diverting people’s attention,” he said.

The Minister also ridiculed Congress leaders seeking an opportunity in the next Assembly elections. He reminded that despite being in power for 55 years, the Congress had done nothing for Telangana and instead, remained mute spectators of its destruction in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh.

Rama Rao, who also laid the foundation for the Nagamadugu Lift Irrigation Scheme, said nearly 40,000 acres would receive adequate irrigation water by completing the project in a record time. Due to the relentless efforts of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Nizam Sagar project was now brimming with water even during summer.

Apart from developing several tribal hamlets into gram panchayats, the BRS government has also assured to upgrade Bichkunda and Pitlam into municipalities, he added.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Jukkal MLA Hanmanth Shinde were also present.