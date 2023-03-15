BJP conspiracy in TSPSC question paper leak?

The police investigation into the role of each of the accused is progressing, various reports indicate a BJP hand in the entire episode of TSPSC question paper leak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:41 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: There appears to be more to the TSPSC question paper leak case than meets the eye, with a conspiracy angle now slowly emerging after the police reportedly identified that the second accused in the case was an active worker of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Even as the police investigation into the role of each of the accused is progressing, various reports indicate a BJP hand in the entire episode, with the role of the second accused, Atla Rajasekhar Reddy, now being under scrutiny from different angles.

A native of Thatipalli in Jagtial district, Rajashekhar Reddy was working as an Assistant Section Officer in the TSPSC on an outsourcing basis for the last eight years.

Rajashekhar Reddy, according to reports, underwent training in system securities and previously worked in Singapore and Iraq. After getting married, he returned to India and joined the TSPSC.

Even a cursory glance at his social media activities confirm his BJP affiliations, that he is an active worker of the BJP and also promoting the BJP IT Cell’s activities on different social media platforms.

The conspiracy theory gathers credence in the wake of BJP State president Bandi Sanjay’s attempt to immediately point a finger at the State government, though the attempt failed miserably, and also in the backlight of his recent call to the youth of the State to quit studies and jobs and to spare eight months to help bring the BJP to power in the State.

With the State government recently going in for mass recruitments and issuing thousands of job notifications and accordingly, the youngsters across the State taking their minds away from politics to prepare for the recruitment exams, Sanjay’s call had little or no impact at all.

On the other hand, there was a massive response to IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao’s call to the youth to stay away from politics, social media and even their phones for the time being and to concentrate on studies and getting government jobs.

Putting these two together, many are reading a BJP conspiracy in the entire episode along with the possibility of Rajasekhar Reddy being used to trigger a controversy, provoke unemployed youth and in the process, make them support Sanjay’s call to help the party.