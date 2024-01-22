Modi shooting at BRS off Revanth Reddy’s shoulder, says KTR

BRS working president KT Rama Rao asked his party cadre to expose the collusion between the BJP and the Congress before the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 January 2024, 07:49 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: Stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was firing his gun at the BRS off the shoulders of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday asked his party cadre to expose the collusion between the BJP and the Congress before the public.

Citing the no-confidence motion in Nalgonda municipality, where both the BJP and the Congress joined hands to unseat the BRS, he said the nexus between the two national parties needed no further evidence.

Addressing the party cadre on the last day of the 17 constituency-wise Lok Sabha election preparatory meetings at Telangana Bhavan, during which the party leadership discussed threadbare internal issues and factors that led to its recent electoral setback, the BRS working president said the groundwork was done for future reviews of assembly constituencies starting in February.

Highlighting the pivotal role of BRS activists, Rama Rao termed them the protagonists of the party who kept it strong all these years. He reminded that after the recent electoral defeat, it was the pary cadre that gave courage to the party. Stating that there was huge support for party president K Chandrashekhar Rao and that many people had already distanced themselves from the Congress, he urged the party members to rededicate themselves to strengthen the party and positively shape public perception in favour of BRS during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

“We haven’t even started talking about them, but the Congress leaders are already scared and running away. Imagine what will happen if the party president Chandrashekhar Rao comes to the Assembly,” he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress leaders for making impractical promises during the elections without considering the consequences, he said the Congress was trying to evade implementation of its promises with lame excuses.

Vowing that the BRS would not let this happen, he pointed out that due to the apathy of the Congress government, major irrigation projects were handed over to the Krishna River Management Board and the future of Telangana was in danger.

For the first time in recent times, farmers were forced to go on a crop holiday under the Nagarjuna Sagar Project ayacut due to the inefficiency of the Congress government. Power cuts had already begun in the State, while Congress leaders are hatching plans to evade their electoral promises like free power upto 200 units to every household.

“During the election campaign, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy urged people not to pay electricity bills from last November. Let us encourage the people to send their bills to him instead of paying them,” he said.

Reflecting on the elections in Nalgonda, where the results deviated from the campaign’s favourable outlook, Rama Rao acknowledged a lack of coordination between the party and the government. He stressed the importance of countering false propaganda on social media and called for collective efforts to secure victory in the Parliament elections.