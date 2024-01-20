KTR hits back at Revanth Reddy, calls him the Eknath Shinde of Telangana

Was it for achieving the State of Telangana, or developing it, he asked, going on to say that Revanth Reddy would evolve into the Eknath Shinde of Telangana once the parliamentary elections were over.

Hyderabad: Hitting back hard at Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his disparaging remarks on the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in London, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday asked why the Congress wanted to bury the BRS. Was it for achieving the State of Telangana, or developing it, he asked, going on to say that Revanth Reddy would evolve into the Eknath Shinde of Telangana once the parliamentary elections were over.

Addressing a BRS preparatory meeting for the Secunderabad and Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituencies at Telangana Bhavan, he said the Congress and BJP were certain to join hands in the State after the Lok Sabha elections. Revanth Reddy had also turned out to be the ‘Chota Modi’ in the State since he was carrying very much the bloodline of the BJP and would form a ‘triple engine’ government here along with Narendra Modi and Gautam Adani.

He pointed out that Revanth Reddy, who was highly critical of Adani till recently, was now hand in glove with him and was hobnobbing with the businessman in Switzerland. It is high time the deals between the two were exposed, he said.

Asking Revanth Reddy to focus more on what the Congress had promised to implement for the people of the State within 100 days, Rama Rao also reminded the people of the Congress promise of free electricity under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme. Asking people not to pay electricity bills until free power was provided as promised by he Congress during the election campaign, Rama Rao said Revanth Reddy had also said Sonia Gandhi would pay the power bills after the Congress came to power.

If officials ask for bill payments, show them Revnath Reddy’s video, he said, asking the people to send their power bills to Sonia Gandhi’s house at 10 Janpath in New Delhi.