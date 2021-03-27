Modi visits Bangabandhu’s mausoleum, pays homage

Modi reached the mausoleum complex at around 11.30 a.m. where he was greeted with flowers by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the two daughters of the Bangabandhu.

By | Published: 2:31 pm

Dhaka: Visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid homage to Bangladesh’s Father of the Nation, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by visiting his mausoleum in Tungipara, Gopalganj district.

Modi reached the mausoleum complex at around 11.30 a.m. where he was greeted with flowers by his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina, accompanied by her younger sister Sheikh Rehana, the two daughters of the Bangabandhu.

Later, Modi laid wreaths at Bangabandhu’s tomb.

He arrived in Tungipara aboard a helicopter after offering morning prayers at the Jeshoreshwari Kali temple in Satkhira district.

Modi is the first Indian head of state to visit Tungipara.

The Prime Minister then headed to the Orakandi temple, considered to be the holiest place for more than five crore people of the Matua community living in Bangladesh and Indian state of West Bengal.

Here he met family members of Harichand Thakur (1812-1878), the founder of the Matua community.

Modi said that he will establish a community centre for the Matua community at the Jeshoreshwari temple in Satkhira.

Later in the day, Hasina and Modi are set to have substantive discussions with focus on trade, connectivity and Covid-19 cooperation.

The one-to-one meeting will take place before delegation-level talks at Hasina’s office in Dhaka.

The two sides are also expected to inaugurate some joint projects virtually and witness the signing of MOUs.

Modi, as part of his two-day visit to Bangladesh, met senior political leaders from the 14-Party Alliance on Friday.

He also interacted with Opposition Leader in Parliament Raushan Ershad and MPs Ghulam Muhammed Quader, Ziauddin Bablu and Ruhul Amin Howlader.

Modi will meet President Abdul Hamid before leaving Dhaka by a special flight later in the evening.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will see him off at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.