Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in final stages

The NTPC is constructing the Telangana project on its premises in Jyothinagar of Ramagundam mandal.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:33 PM, Sun - 8 January 23

Peddapalli: Work on the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project (TSTPP) Unit-I (800 MW) in Ramagundam is almost complete and arrangements are being made to light up and synchronize the unit.

As part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, the Centre had sanctioned a 4,000 MW power project to Telangana with Prime Minister Narendra Modi laying the foundation for the project in 2016. The Rs.10,598.98 crore-project is being developed by utilizing Ultra Super Critical Technology.

The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) is constructing the Telangana project on its premises in Jyothinagar of Ramagundam mandal.

In the first phase, the works of Stage-I (800 MW X 2) were taken up. The works of unit-I (800 MW) were completed. Officials, who were making efforts to light up the boiler, were also making arrangements to synchronize the unit. The work of unit-II is likely to be completed by April this year.

Though Unit-I was scheduled to complete by 2020-21, it was delayed due to the Covid pandemic.