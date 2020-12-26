Mohammad Amir reveals his tactics used to dismiss Rohit

Amir explains how the in-swing trap worked well against Rohit Sharma

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:42 pm 12:45 pm

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir, who announced his retirement from international cricket out of the blue and blaming Pakistan Cricket Board for his decision, spoke about the tactics he used to dismiss Indian opener Rohit Sharma in the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

Speaking to his former teammate Kamran Akmal for the first time after retirement, on YouTube channel, the pacer revealed, “When I held the ball, the first thought that came to my mind was how enjoyable it would be if I can get these three batsmen out that day. I was thinking about that while going back to my run-up. I knew Sharma struggles against in-swing. So, my plan was that I will not bring in the first two balls. I will make him feel that the ball is not swinging and will take the ball away with the angle. If you see the first two balls, I just took them away with the angle. The third ball I brought it in. So, that was the plan which worked,” said Mohammad Amir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .