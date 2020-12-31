Mohammad Hafeez hits out at PCB on team selection

He blamed the loss on the team’s inexperience against a strong home team. He took to Twitter to show his frustration. He wrote, “International stage is for the Product to perform. Talent needs to be Groomed,Polished

Hyderabad: Pakistan cricket player and all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez took a dig at the Pakistan Cricket Board for selecting a young team for the two Test matches against New Zealand. Pakistan suffered a massive 101-run loss in the first Test recently and the all-rounder was not happy with the team’s composition.

He blamed the loss on the team’s inexperience against a strong home team. He took to Twitter to show his frustration. He wrote, “International stage is for the Product to perform. Talent needs to be Groomed,Polished at domestic & academy level until they become a PRODUCT to represent at National level. If it makes sense to someone #MasoomanaAdvice.”

However, his comments didn’t make much sense as the youngsters in the team – Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah did well for the team. While Afridi scalped four wickets, the 17-year-old Naseem Shah took three wickets in the second innings.