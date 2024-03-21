Mohan Babu University partners with Tata Strive to offer free Google Certification Courses

Hyderabad: Mohan Babu University (MBU), led by Padma Shri Dr. M. Mohan Babu, partnered with Tata Strive to offer free Google Certification Courses.

This initiative, unveiled during MBU’s 32nd annual day and on the occasion of veteran actor Dr. M. Mohan Babu’s birthday, signifies a significant step towards empowering youth in the Rayalaseema region.

Over 100 students will benefit from courses covering Data Analytics, Digital Marketing, Cybersecurity, and more.

With support from Tata Strive and industry leaders like Google, the program aims to equip participants with essential skills for future job opportunities.

Pro-Chancellor Vishnu Manchu reaffirms MBU’s commitment to inclusive education, emphasising the university’s dedication to societal progress.

The cultural evening and Blood Donation Camps were organised during the annual day celebration further showcase MBU’s holistic approach to education and community engagement.