Monsoon Delay In Telangana In 2023

We are in mid-June, and it's the time for monsoon season. But that's not the case yet in Telangana, unfortunately.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:44 AM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: We are in mid-June, and it’s the time for monsoon season. But that’s not the case in Telangana, unfortunately. The state is still subjected to higher temperatures and severe heatwaves. Yes, the monsoon is getting delayed this time. Let us now look at the story of the delayed monsoon in Telangana in this video.

Watch: