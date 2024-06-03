Monsoon makes early entry into State

Thanks to the swift change in weather patterns, under its influence, the maximum daytime temperatures changed drastically in Hyderabad and districts in Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 June 2024, 11:20 PM

Hyderabad: In a clear case of the rainy season advancing into Telangana sooner than expected, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), New Delhi, on Monday acknowledged that the southwest monsoon entered several regions of Telangana State.

While the advent of southwest monsoon in Telangana is usually associated with second-half of June, the Indian Meteorological Department said: “Southwest Monsoon advanced into some parts of Central Arabian sea, some parts of Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal AP, some parts of Telangana and some of parts of Westcentral and Northwest Bay of Bengal today, the 3rd of June.”

Thanks to the swift change in weather patterns, under its influence, the maximum daytime temperatures changed drastically in Hyderabad and districts in Telangana.

Till Sunday, the maximum temperature in Hyderabad hovered close to 41 degrees Celsius and by Monday, the maximum daytime temperatures plummeted to 32 degrees Celsius, a 9 degrees Celsius drop in just a day.

The IMD-Hyderabad, in its 5-day forecast on Monday, said that a majority of districts in Telangana will receive a significant amount of rain in the coming days.

It issued a yellow alert, which means widespread thundershowers accompanied by rain, lightning and gusty winds in almost all the districts of Telangana. Experts in Hyderabad involved in tracking the movement of rain-bearing clouds said that they were expecting southwest monsoon to hit Telangana between June 8 and June 10.