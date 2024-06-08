Monsoon picks up in Telangana

The State cumulative rainfall from June 1 to 8 is 47.7 mm against the normal rainfall of 22 mm with a deviation of 117 percent, Telangana Development Planning Society said in its report on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 June 2024, 07:45 PM

Hyderabad: The southwest monsoon has picked up pace in Telangana with 320 mandals in 20 districts recording large excess rainfall and 73 mandals in five districts recording excess rainfall since June 1 this season.

Till 4 p.m. on Saturday, Kashimpur in Vikarabad recorded the highest rainfall of 85.3 mm rainfall, followed by Sitarampatnam in Bhadradri Kothagudem, which recorded 46 mm. Anganwadi centre at Nehru colony, Shadnagar was covered under sheets of rain water. Following the rains on Friday, the centre was filled with water and medicines and other commodities got soaked in the water.

After local residents alerted the ASHA workers, they immediately reached the centre and pumped out the water using buckets, according to reports.

Issuing a yellow alert, the met department said heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy and Narayanpet districts on Sunday.

Thunderstorm accompanied with rain, lightning and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Yadadri Bhongir, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Medak, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.