Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championships: NSS Bhopal take top honours in team event

Team NSS Bhopal from Madhya Pradesh finished at the top to clinch the gold medal in the Under-15 team’s event

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:30 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Under-15 Team from Madhya Pradesh, NSS Bhopal sailors who won the YAI Monsoon Regatta Team Racing event at Hussain Sagar Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Team NSS Bhopal from Madhya Pradesh finished at the top to clinch the gold medal in the Under-15 team’s event at the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championships in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Ekalavya Batham led the MP team from the front for the top honours ahead of Team Goa NBSC Mandovi and Team Mysore, Trishna Sailing Club who finished at the second and third places respectively. Fleet Racing will commence from Friday and will end on Sunday.

Results: Final Positions: 1. Team Madhya Pradesh NSS Bhopal, 2. Team Goa NBSC Mandovi, 3. Team Mysore, Trishna Sailing Club.

