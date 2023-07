| Nancy Aniraj Pair Takes Lead On Day One Of Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championships

Nancy-Aniraj pair takes lead on Day One of Monsoon Regatta Sailing Championships

The duo of Nancy Rai and Aniraj Sendhav of NSS, Madhya Pradesh hogged the limelight taking lead with 5 points

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Nancy Rai and Aniraj Shendhav lead the Under-19 Fleet at the end of Day 1 of the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championships at Hussain Sagar Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The duo of Nancy Rai and Aniraj Sendhav of NSS, Madhya Pradesh hogged the limelight taking lead with 5 points in the Under-19 International Class of the YAI Monsoon Regatta National Ranking Sailing Championships in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Yacht Club of Hyderabad’s Dharani Laveti-Vadla Mallesh NSS Madhya Pradesh’s Vidyanshi Mishra and Manish Sharma took second and third places respectively.

In the Under-15 Optimist Class Girls, YCH Telangana’s Deekshita Komaravelly finished at the top with 15 points. Eklavya Batham of NSS Madhya Pradesh, with four points, stood at the top in the Under-15 Optimist Class Boys with 4 Points.

Results: U-19 International Class: 1. Nancy Rai-Aniraj Sendhav (NSS Madhya Pradesh) 5 points, 2. Dharani Laveti-Vadla Mallesh (YCH Telangana) 6 points, 3. Vidyanshi Mishra-Manish Sharma (NSS Madhya Pradesh) 10 Points; U-15 Optimist Class Boys:1. Eklavya Batham (NSS Madhya Pradesh) 4 Points, 2. Sharanya Yadav (NBSC Goa) 6 Points, 3. Ruben Vijay (Trishna Mysore) 15 Points; U-15 Optimist Class Girls: 1. Deekshita Komaravelly (YCH Telangana) 15 Points, 2. Shagun Jha (NSS Madhya Pradesh) 16 Points, 3. Shreya Krishna (TNSA Tamil Nadu) 31 Points.

Also Read Hyderabad: 14th edition of Monsoon Regatta to kick off from tomorrow