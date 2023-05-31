Montra Electric showroom inaugurated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Montra Electric Super Auto, the electric three-wheeler from Murugappa Group, has hit the Hyderabad market. Montra Electric CEO Sushant Jena along with Yuktha Motors dealer Gopal Reddy, national head Raghava Rao and zonal sale head Pradeep R inaugurated the Hyderabad showroom here on Wednesday.

The Super Auto comes with peak torque of 60Nm and a top speed of 55 kmph. It is equipped with multi-drive models for better economy along with park assist mode for better manoeuvrability, a press release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Jena said Montra Electric Super Auto was now available for the test rides and added that with its attractive distinct design, the industry’s highest certified range of 197 km on a single charge and a powerful motor, the Super Auto has already created a buzz in the industry.

Gopal Reddy said they were happy to unveil the Montra Electric Super Auto at Apurupa Commercial Complex, Raidurg, Serilingampally. The pre-booking for the Super Auto was open and interested buyers could book at Yuktha Motors Private Limited.

The Super Auto has a starting price of Rs 3.02 lakh (ex-showroom post-subsidy) for a base variant, which goes up to Rs 3.45 lakh for the higher range variant with a larger battery.

