Moosarambagh: Woman drowns in nala at DS Nagar in Gandhinagar

The body of a 56-year-old woman who was feared washed away after slipping into a nala at DS Nagar in Gandhinagar on Sunday was traced near Moosarambagh bridge on Wednesday morning.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:50 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

According to the Gandhinagar police, Lakshmi, a resident of DS Nagar stayed in a small house along with her family. She was last noticed entering into her house by her neighbour and later went missing.

The woman had spoken to her daughter G Sukanya, around 1.30 p.m on Sunday and told that she was preparing food for her. When Sukanya returned home around 2.20 p.m, she found her mother missing from the house.

Fearing the woman might have fallen into a nala that runs behind their house, the police were informed and a thorough search was conducted in last two days. “Drones were used to check the route of the nala but we could not locate the body,” said Gandhinagar Inspector, N Ravi.

On Wednesday morning a body was found near the Moosarambagh bridge by GHMC workers who were cleaning the garbage. “On information we reached the spot and checked the details of women who were missing in the tri-commissionerates in last few days and finally the particulars of the body matched with Lakshmi and the family identified her,” said the Malakpet Inspector, Gunje Srinivas.

The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary where an autopsy was performed. Later the body was handed over to the family for final rites. A case is registered.