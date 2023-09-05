Hyderabad rains: Moosarambagh Bridge shut as Musi river swells

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:10 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

Hyderabad: In response to the increasing water levels in the Musi river, the Moosarambagh Bridge will be temporarily closed starting at 9 pm on Tuesday.

The decision comes as approximately 6,000 cusecs of water have been released from the Osmansagar and Himayathsagar reservoirs into the Musi River. Special Chief Secretary for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Arvind Kumar, announced the closure and said, “we will review the situation on Wednesday.”

The decision to close the Moosarambagh Bridge temporarily is a precautionary measure to prevent any potential flooding in the low-lying areas around the Musi River.