Hyderabad rains: Moosarambagh Bridge reopens

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:30 AM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: After a brief closure due to rising water levels, the Moosarambagh Bridge in the city has been reopened to traffic on both sides on Wednesday.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police decided to shut down the Moosarambagh Bridge in response to increasing water levels in the Musi River.

The move was a precautionary measure aimed at averting potential flooding in low-lying areas surrounding the river.