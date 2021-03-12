More features on Dharani portal

Changes increase reach and make portal more people-friendly

Hyderabad: Dharani, the one-stop portal for agriculture land transactions, just got better. The State government has added more features to it to increase the reach of the online integrated land records management system as also to make it more people-friendly.

Since its launch on October 29, 2020, several features have regularly been added to the portal and the new ones that have been included recently are ‘grievances on specific land matters’, ‘cancellation of registration’, ‘application for pending non-agriculture land assessment (NALA), and ‘apply for Pattadhar Passbook (PPB) semi-urban land’, official sources told ‘Telangana Today’.

An ‘Application for Lease’ is yet another new feature that will soon be added to the portal. As and when required, more features would be added to the portal after collecting feedback from people, officials said.

In all, 30 main features were included in the portal right from slot booking and registration of agricultural lands, slot reschedule to market value of lands for stamp duty, registered document details, among others.

‘Cancellation of registration’ option will help buyers either to go for slot reschedule or to apply for refund of the registration charges. The District Collector is the competent authority to give refund after deducting 10 per cent towards charges.

‘Apply for PPB-semi urban land’ option enables people to get a new passbook for lands in city suburbs. To apply for pending NALA on the portal, a mandatory prerequisite is that the applicant should have a passbook. Once the applicant gets the new passbook through the portal, he or she can apply for pending NALA.

Moreover, the new passbook will help the owner in carrying out other transactions also. However, the owner will not be eligible for Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima schemes. As many as 200 applications were received when the ‘grievances on specific land matter’ option was introduced four days ago.

“We are accepting only specific applications,” the official said, adding that efforts are on to start the ‘application for lease’ feature within a fortnight. After the portal’s launch, all the transactions pertaining to agriculture lands are being carried out online. The State government, through the portal, aims to end corruption in the Revenue Department and make the process transparent.

