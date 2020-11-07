‘More investors show faith in TS govt’

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri Parliamentary constituency in-charge Marri Rajashekhar Reddy expressed happiness over the announcement of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on its Rs 20,761 crore investment in the State. He said the massive investment indicated the faith of investors in the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and IT Minister KT Rama Rao. He pointed out that the State government had initiated several pro-industry initiatives, including TS-iPASS, Ease of Doing Business and also quality human resources.

TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala too lauded the efforts of the State government and its efforts in attracting such massive investment from AWS. He said the long-term efforts of Minister KT Rama Rao were being realised over the past few months and Telangana State had been attracting investments despite the economic slowdown.

