Morning News Today: Bill Gates Hyderabad Visit, Modi’s Counter To DMK, Yashasvi Jaiswal Test Ranking

Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 01:35 PM

Hyderabad: Morning News Today from Telangana Today brings you the rapid news highlights daily, from local to global, in the morning. Today’s Morning News includes: Bill Gates visits Microsoft IDC, Biggest-ever drug bust in Gujarat, DMK took credit for Centre’s work: Modi, Congress govt in Himachal on the edge, Hyderabad realty market soars in last 2 years, Govt should help Gulf victims: KTR, Jagan disburses Rs 1,294 crore to farmers in Andhra Pradesh, Jaiswal rises to 12th in ICC Test rankings, Iyer and Kishan dropped from central contracts, and Raashii gives ethnic chic goals.

