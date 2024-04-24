Modi’s only guarantee is hatred towards muslims: Owaisi

Speaking to ANI in Belwa village, Bihar's Kishanganj, on Wednesday, Asaduddin Owaisi criticized PM Modi, asserting, "Modi's only guarantee is hatred towards Muslims."

By ANI Published Date - 24 April 2024, 02:45 PM

Kishanganj: Asaduddin Owaisi, AIMIM President and candidate from Hyderabad Constituency questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on Muslims and said that there is only one guarantee of Modi, and that is to hate Muslims.

Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday was in Belwa village in Bihar’s Kishanganj and while speaking to ANI, he criticised PM Modi. He said, “Modi ki ek hi guarantee, Musalmano se nafrat ki guarantee (There is only one Modi guarantee, and is to hate Muslims). Since 2002, he has been spreading hate.”

The AIMIM chief further said, “There are 17 crore Muslims in the country and it is the biggest minority community. He is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people, isn’t he the Prime Minister of Muslims?… If tomorrow there are any riots, the Prime Minister will be held responsible for that.”

Owaisi, who has served four terms in the Lok Sabha as the elected representative from Hyderabad since 2004, was previously elected as an MLA twice in the erstwhile undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Since 1984, candidates from the Owaisi family or those supported by him, have been elected from Hyderabad, with Owaisi currently serving as the Lok Sabha member from the prestigious seat.

On April 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajasthan had launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of attempting to provide reservations to Muslims in Andhra Pradesh in 2004 by reducing Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations, disregarding the Constitution.

“The Congress party has played with the Constitution of this country. When the Constitution was drafted, reservation based on religion was opposed so that SC, ST, and OBCs could get protection. In his speech, former PM Dr Manmohan Singh said that Muslims have the first right on the country’s resources. This was Manmohan Singh’s statement. Congress’ thinking has always been of appeasement and vote bank politics,” PM Modi had said.