In an unusual sighting, Maharashtra's Pune witnesses a tornado of mosquitos causing panic among residents, here is why it happened

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 06:28 PM

Pune experiences mosquito tornadoes due to rising water levels, raising health concerns and urging Pune Corporation to address the issue through fly screens, insect sprays, and water removal.

