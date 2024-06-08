Mother, daughter fight off chain snatchers

The suspect tried to escape, but quickly recovering from the shock of the attack, Kalpana caught hold of him and did not let him go. The robber was then joined by his friend and they both attacked Kalpana and her daughter, who came to her rescue.

Hyderabad: A brave mother-daughter duo fought back and foiled the attempts of robbers at Pahadishareef. Fending off the surprise attack by chain snatchers, they forced the suspects to flee the scene leaving behind their bike.

On Saturday, police arrested the two robbers. According to police, G Kalpana (32), a resident of Mankhal village in Pahadishareef, along with her daughter Laxmi Prasanna and other children of the locality, was on a morning walk when one of the robbers threw chilli water on her face and snatched her gold chain.

“He was standing on the pavement. I got off the pavement to avoid him but he caught hold of me and pulled me into the bushes. He snatched the gold chain from my neck,” Kalpana told Telangana Today.

“They kept hitting me, but I held on to their bike handle and stopped them from escaping. The vehicle fell and seeing passersby stopping, the robbers jumped over a fence and fled, leaving their bike behind,” Kalpana said.

Injured in the attack, both the mother and daughter were taken to hospital where doctors had to stitch their injuries. The victim approached the Pahadishareef police station, who registered a case, and a special team arrested the accused — Shamsheer Singh and Dandla Babu.

“Shamsheer and Babu had been involved in several property offences and arrested too. The Sangareddy police had also invoked the PD Act against them,” Maheshwaram Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) D Sunitha Reddy said in an official statement.