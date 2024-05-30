Four held for robberies in Adilabad

30 May 2024

Adilabad: Four alleged robbers were arrested and a car, an auto-rickshaw, mobile phone and Rs 4,000 in cash were recovered from them, during a vehicle checking drive, police said.

The arrested persons Mirza Musharraf Baig, Shaik Bilal, Gajbe Akshay, all from Vaddera Colony in Adilabad and Mesram Dattu from Ramay village confessed to being responsible for over 20 offences including robberies, kidnap and a murder.

They confessed to taking to crime to lead a lavish lifestyle. They admitted to robbing cash and mobile phones by waylaying and attacking motorists and lonely persons.

They disclosed that they murdered a boy after kidnapping him at Vaddadi in Thamsi mandal in the past.

They revealed that they sold the boy’s motorbike. The district SP Alam commended Adilabad DSP L Jeevan Reddy, II town Inspector Ashok, IT core team staffer Sanjeev Kumar, crime party staffers Ramesh, Naresh, Kranthi, Narender and Sudhakar Reddy for nabbing the four.