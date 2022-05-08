Mother’s Day: Missing girls reunited with their mother after five days in Warangal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:24 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Warangal: Much to the joy and happiness of a woman, three of her missing minor daughters have been reunited with her on Sunday after five days coinciding with Mother’s Day, thanks to efforts of the child protection wing officials of the Women and Child Welfare department, Warangal.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, District Protection Officer (DCPO) Gade Mahender Reddy said three children of Lakhan Singh and Raja Kumari, who collect and sell the scrap to eke out a living, from Ashta municipality of Sehore district in Madhya Pradesh State, had gone missing in the Kerala Express train when Raja Kumari was going to Ballarshah with her three children.

“When she got down to fetch drinking water at Nagpur railway station, she could not board it again. Following this, the railway protection force has identified the children in the Kerala Express and informed the officials at Warangal station. Then we went to the station and took custody of the children on the night of May 2 and produced them before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Following the committee’s direction, we have shifted the children to Hope NGO’s home at Narsampet. Then we tried reuniting the children with their mother with the help of the railway officials. Finally, Raja Kumari arrived at Warangal on Sunday,” he said. Later, the children and the others were produced before the Child Welfare Committee and got confirmed that the children belonged to Raja Kumari through documentary and other evidence and handed over to her on Sunday. The children were also given new garments by the officials. CWC chairperson K Vasudha, members B Ramaleela, S Sujatha, Childline Coordinator L Veerababu, RPF Inspectors Ashok Singh, Hope NGO orgainser Shivanandh were present on the occasion.