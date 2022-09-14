Motorbikes thief arrested in Kothagudem

Representational Image. Police arrested a private employee for stealing motorcycles and 12 motorbikes were recovered at Bhadrachalam in the district on Wednesday.

The accused, Karam Krishnamurthy of Devarapalli village in Cherla mandal stole about 15 motorcycles that were parked at different places in Bhadrachalam town. During interrogation he confessed to have sold the vehicles to Kedasi Ram of Vissannapet mandal of Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh.

Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raju congratulated head constables Suryam and Shankar, constables Shankar Laxman and Rama Rao for nabbing the motorcycle thief.