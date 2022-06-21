Matka addict turns bike lifter, lands behind bars in Adilabad

Published Date - 07:15 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar takes a look at the motorbikes recovered from Shafi Khan, in Adilabad on Tuesday.

Adilabad: A man, who was addicted to the banned matka, was arrested for allegedly lifting motorbikes parked in different parts of the district centre. He was produced before pressmen here on Tuesday.

A total of 18 two-wheelers were recovered from his possession. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar said that the accused person was Shafi Khan, a 33-year-old resident of Sundarayya Colony in the district headquarters. Shafi Khan was arrested when moving suspiciously in the town, following a tip.

On being interrogated, Shafi admitted to committing crime to make a fast buck after being addicted to the matka or gambling for quite a long time. He confessed to lifting 18 motorbikes parked on the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad and five bikes at TSRTC bus stand and two at Andhar Bank. He disclosed that he lifted two-wheelers at night.

Uday Kumar said that the remaining two-wheelers would be recovered from Shafi Khan and steps were being taken to handover the vehicles to the owners after getting permission from a court. He stated that 1,000 CCTV cameras would be installed in the town with the help of donors and participation of the community to enhance surveillance.

Adilabad DSP V Umender, II town Inspector K Sridhar, Sub-Inspector Vittal, staffers B Sajanlal, B Naresh, R Ramesh, Ramakrishna, K Praveen Kumar, Dinesh and Sharath were present.