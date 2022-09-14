Kothagudem: DGP launches CRPF camp in Cherla

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:57 PM, Wed - 14 September 22

DGP M Mahender Reddy and CRPF DGP Kuldeep Singh inaugurated a CRPF camp at Chennapuram of Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday. The camps have been set up with an aim to strengthen the central forces in the Maoist-affected areas.

Kothagudem: Telangana DGP M Mahender Reddy and CRPF DGP Kuldeep Singh have inaugurated a CRPF camp established at Chennapuram of Cherla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The police officials reached Chennapuram by helicopter from Hyderabad to inaugurate the CRPF camp. Their visit to the village was kept confidential since it was a Maoist affected area and information about their visit was revealed to the media only after they left for Hyderabad.

They were accompanied by additional DGP SS Chaturvedi, South Zone CRPF additional DG Nalini Prabhath, Southern Sector CRPF IG Mahesh Chandra Ladda, Kunta CRPF DIG Rajeev Kumar Thakur and DIG SN Mishra.

Speaking after inaugurating the camp Mahender Reddy said that for the elimination of the Maoists, the union Home Ministry has established camps in Chennapuram, Pusuguppa, Unjupalli, Chelimala, Tippapuram, Kaliveru in the district.

The camps have been set up with an aim to strengthen the central forces in the Maoist-affected areas. The district police and CRPF forces were working in coordination to maintain surveillance to track the movements of Maoists in the border areas of Chhattisgarh-Telangana States.

Anti-naxal operations were being carried out from time to time. The Maoists who were committing atrocities against the innocent tribals have lost their base in Telangana, Mahender Reddy said while Kuldeep Singh commended the performance of Telangana-Chhattisgarh police in eradicating Maoists.

The officers inspected the camp surroundings and the facilities arranged for the CRPF officers and staff and held a meeting. Kothagudem SP Dr. Vineeth G, CRPF Commandants Prashant Dhar, Praduman Kumar Singh, BR Mandal and Sanjay Kumar and OSD T Sai Manohar, ASP Rohit Raju were present.