Motorists climb tree to evade tiger attack in Mancherial

Mancherial: In a hair-raising incident, two motorists managed to save their lives by climbing a tree when they spotted a tiger in the forests of Nakkalapalli village in Kotapalli mandal on Saturday.

Sources said that Sandeep and his friend Mahesh, belonging to Baddampalli, were heading to Nakkalapalli from Mallampet village at around 7 pm. They panicked when they saw a tiger near a tree in the deep forests on the route. They mustered courage and climbed a tall tree to save their lives.

The two later informed about the presence of the big cat on their way by calling their contacts in Brahmanapalli over phone. They were rescued by around 20 residents of the village who rushed to the spot. They heaved a sigh of relief as they could return to their homes safely. They expressed gratitude to the villagers for coming to their rescue.

The villagers and motorists captured pugmarks of the tiger and shared it with authorities of the forest department. They sought the officials to take steps for preventing attacks of the national animal against humans. They wanted security while taking the routes that are situated in the forests. They regretted that they were frightened following increased movement of the tigers.

Foresters said that tigers were moving in the wild of Chennur forest division in search of safe habitat. They requested rural folks, farmers and motorists not to enter dense forests and avoid sudden confrontation with the territorial animal. They advised them to make noise when using routes that pass through the forests. They suggested them to travel in large numbers.

Asifabad sees killing of 2 humans

A tiger mauled tribal girl Pasula Nirmala (18) to death when she was picking cotton in an agriculture field at Kondapalli village of Penchikalpet mandal in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district on November 29. A big cat killed another tribal boy Sidam Vignesh (22) when he was fishing in a stream at Digida village in Dahegaon mandal of the district on November 11.

