Mouni Roy to host Indian version of series ‘Temptation Island’

Actor Mouni Roy has come on board to host the Indian version of American dating reality series 'Temptation Island'.

By ANI Published Date - 12:54 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Photo: Twitter

Mumbai: Actor Mouni Roy has come on board to host the Indian version of American dating reality series ‘Temptation Island‘.

Jio Cinema unveiled the show’s promo in which Mouni is seen telling the audience what they can expect from the show.

“Relationships ka hoga ab ultimate test. Aa raha hai Temptation Island. Yahaan couples aur paas aayenge ya kisi aur ke pyaar mein dub jaayenge?” Mouni said in the clip.

Ek island, real couples aur dher saare hot singles 🔥

Ab pyaar ki hogi ultimate pariksha❤️‍🔥 Get ready for #TemptationIslandIndia with your tempting host, @Roymouni! Streaming free 3 November onwards, every night at 8pm, only on #JioCinema. pic.twitter.com/IURCfe6JLg — JioCinema (@JioCinema) October 20, 2023

As per a statement, ‘Temptation Island’ will provide a unique opportunity for viewers to witness the ultimate relationship test, as per a statement.

The format sees couples put their relationship to the test in an enchanting tropical paradise. As in other versions, they’ll be tempted to sever their ties and explore new romances as they willfully separate and immerse themselves in an environment filled with allure.

The first season of the show aired in 2001. This is the first time that the show is being hosted and presented in India.

The Indian version of the show will be out on November 3. Contestants’ names have not been revealed yet.