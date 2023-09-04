Akash Choudhary says no to ‘Temptation Island’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 4 September 23

Hyderabad: International format ‘Temptation Island’ has been rumoured to be brought on Indian screens with its Indian edition. Former ‘Splitsvilla 10’ contestant Akash Choudhary was approached for the Indian version of ‘Temptation Island’, speculated to be hosted by Kangana Ranaut. However, we have learnt that the fashion influencer has declined the offer.

Choudhary confirmed, “Yes, I was approached earlier this month to participate in ‘Temptation Island’, but I decided to not do it.”

Choudhary, who was earlier seen in Zee TV’s show ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ states his career choices have led him to say no to the show. “I have done a reality show in the past with a more or less similar concept. I don’t see myself in a dating show, for sure. If there is any talent-based reality show or a reality show where I can show the world my true self, I can still think and consider.”

“I was honestly floored that the team approached me. It always feels good to have people approach you. But I need to be selective in order to create a niche for myself,” he explained.

‘Temptation Island’ is currently in the casting stage and in the pre-production. It is still not sure when the show would go on floors. For the unversed, the concept of the show inches couples who are put on an island alongside a few singles.