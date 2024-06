Moving BMW car catches fire at Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 11:50 PM

Hyderabad: A moving BMW car caught fire at Jubilee Hills on Saturday evening. According to the police, the incident occurred at Nandagiri Hills main road around 8.30 pm leading to a heavy traffic jam on the road.

The occupants of the car however on noticing the fire got down from the car.

A fire engine from the nearby fire station reached the spot and doused the flames.