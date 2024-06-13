Hyderabad police bust major prostitution racket

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 June 2024, 03:08 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police Commissioner’s Task Force busted a major prostitution ring and caught three organizers from a hotel on Wednesday night. Six victims were rescued from the place.

Acting on information, the Task Force team raided the hotel and nabbed Surya Kumari alias Rani (38), K Vijaya Sekhar Reddy (49), Arkokit Mukharjee (30) while two others of their associates managed to escape.

“Rani with the help of her associates was bringing the women from Tripura, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and housing them in SR Nagar and Jubilee Hills. On request of clients, she was sending the women to hotels and private farm houses for prostitution,” said DCP Task Force, Rashmi Perumal.

The police seized Rs. 89,500 cash, two cars, iPhones, mobile phones, SIM cards, Aadhar cards, bank passbooks and debit cards etc from them.