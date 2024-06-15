Monsoon adds to the woes of Hyderabad’s IT workers facing heavy traffic

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 June 2024, 07:00 AM

Hyderabad: Adding to the already chaotic traffic in the IT corridor of Hyderabad, rains make it worse for commuters as find themselves trapped in gridlock, with delays stretching from one to two hours, sometimes more.

Key areas like the Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge, the IKEA junction, and surrounding roads are particularly affected, with vehicles lining up for kilometres. The congestion extends to Hitec City, Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Raidurgam, and Tolichowki, turning these areas into near-standstill zones.

In response to the heavy rainfall forecast by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyberabad Police have urged IT companies to implement staggered work timings to alleviate the traffic burden in these areas. Despite this, the daily commute remains a significant challenge for many employees.

IT workers are increasingly frustrated by the relentless traffic. Some, like Sakshi Pandya of Amazon, find themselves leaving home two hours earlier than usual, only to still arrive late. “We try to follow the timings and guidelines, but the traffic, especially during the rainy season, makes it impossible to be on time,” she said.

Public transport and ride-hailing services offer a long waiting time. Aakash Tiwari from Microsoft shared his trouble, noting that securing a cab can take anywhere between half an hour to an hour, with frequent cancellations worsening the situation.

“Many of us travel by public transport and during this rainy season, it takes so long to even get a cab, and the arrival times are never less than half an hour. We are just stranded,” he shares.

Evening commutes are particularly gruelling with employees often spending two to four hours to get home after signing out.

“Being stuck in the traffic is not the best way to start our workday. It drains most of our energy during the peak hours of Hyderabad traffic,” said Hrithik Ejanthkar from Amazon.