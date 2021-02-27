Moving car catches fire in Hyderabad

No casualties were reported as the driver escaped on seeing flames from the engine

By | Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: A moving car caught fire at Hayathnagar here on Saturday night. No casualties were reported as the driver escaped on seeing flames from the engine. The car was heading towards Hayathnagar from LB Nagar when the incident occurred.

Motorists passing by alerted the Fire Department. A fire engine was rushed to the spot and the fire was doused immediately.

A short circuit in the engine is suspected to have led to the fire.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .