| Mp Leopard With Whom Villagers Took Selfies With Still Undergoing Treatment At Indore Zoo

MP: Leopard with whom villagers took selfies with, still undergoing treatment at Indore Zoo

According to authorities, there were no injury marks on the body of the leopard, which is estimated to be around 10 years old

By ANI Published Date - 11:14 PM, Sat - 2 September 23

Indore: The leopard with whom villagers were spotted playing and taking selfies with in Dewas district of the state recently is critically ill and undergoing treatment at the Indore Zoo, an official said.

Dr Uttam Yadav, In-charge of the Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, commonly known as the Indore Zoo, said the leopard was brought to the zoo from the Dewas forest range at around 10 am on Thursday.

According to authorities, there were no injury marks on the body of the leopard, which is estimated to be around 10 years old.

They further informed that the animal is suffering from a neurological disorder.

Dr Yadav said in the viral video, villagers were seen treating and handling the leopard-like a calf, which was very surprising as the animal neither roared nor attacked anyone.

According to the vet, the animal was suffering from a case of neurological disorder in which it forgets its identity.

A team of Dewas Forest Department came to Indore’s Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay with this leopard at around 10 am on Wednesday and we started its treatment. The primary symptoms that have come to our notice are neurological disorders. There can be many reasons for this, including either the dumped form of rabies or the canine distemper virus,” Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalay in charge Dr Uttam Yadav told ANI on Thursday.

According to the veterinarian, partial blindness was also visible in the eyes of the leopard and it had epileptic signs.

“The whole body of the leopard was going stiff and its body temperature was also high which was brought under control. There was also dehydration due to the leopard being hungry and thirsty for a long time,” said the doctor.

According to the vet, seizures had reduced in the last 24 hours but the big cat’s condition was critical.

A team from the School of Wildlife Forensic and Health, Jabalpur had also reached and collected its samples for the examination.