MP Santosh Kumar donates Rs 1 crore to Petlaburj Maternity hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:35 PM, Sat - 12 November 22

Hyderabad: In a novel gesture, Rajya Sabha MP, J Santosh Kumar has made a donation of Rs 1 crore for taking up developmental activities at Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj, the health care facility where he was born. The TRS MP donated Rs 1 crore from his local area development funds.

Appreciating the initiative, State Health Minister, T Harish Rao said that the MP did not forget the hospital where he was born and donation will go a long way in taking-up developmental activities at Petlaburj hospital.

Also Read 887 Primary Health Centres under CCTV lens in Telangana

“I must congratulate MP Santosh Kumar for the great gesture of donating Rs 1 crore. I also urge individuals who are born in Government hospitals to come forward and contribute in some way towards the development of such health care institutions,” he said.