MP Vaddiraju extends financial assistance to fruit vendor, journalist in Khammam

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has extended financial assistance to a fruit vendor and a journalist who were facing health issues

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:56 PM, Sun - 5 March 23

MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra extended financial assistance to a journalist facing health issues in Khammam.

Khammam: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has extended financial assistance to a fruit vendor and a journalist who were facing health issues.

He visited the residence of a news reporter, Pasham Venkateshwarlu, who was injured in a road accident two months ago, at Bypass Road in the city and enquired about his health. He extended a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to the scribe towards his treatment.

Similarly, Ravichandra provided Rs 25,000 financial assistance to a fruit vendor, Mekala Harish, who was suffering from health problems after recovering from Covid-19. Munnuru Kapu Sangam state vice-president Akula Gandhi handed over the money to him on Sunday.