MP Vaddiraju extends financial assistance to fruit vendor, journalist in Khammam

Khammam: MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has extended financial assistance to a fruit vendor and a journalist who were facing health issues.
He visited the residence of a news reporter, Pasham Venkateshwarlu, who was injured in a road accident two months ago, at Bypass Road in the city and enquired about his health. He extended a financial assistance of Rs 30,000 to the scribe towards his treatment.
Similarly, Ravichandra provided Rs 25,000 financial assistance to a fruit vendor, Mekala Harish, who was suffering from health problems after recovering from Covid-19. Munnuru Kapu Sangam state vice-president Akula Gandhi handed over the money to him on Sunday.