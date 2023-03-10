Mrunal Thakur is all set to make her debut in Tamil, Malayalam cinema

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:10 PM, Fri - 10 March 23

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur, who impressed the audiences as Sita in ‘Sita Ramam’, is currently busy establishing her career in the south. After ‘Sita Ramam’ became a blockbuster, Mrunal has been busy listening to scripts and she recently joined the sets of her upcoming film #Nani30, which will be directed by Shouryuv.

Mrunal has just completed shooting for the first schedule of the film with Nani and is taking a break before the second schedule begins. Undoubtedly, Mrunal found a home in Hyderabad and is looking forward to settling here as she has a lot coming up.

The actor recently took to her Instagram to share that she has tied up with Benchmark Talents in the south, as she is looking forward to doing more films here and the agency would help her with some of the leading projects not just in Telugu, but Tamil and Malayalam industries as well.

As per the latest update, Mrunal is likely to make her debut in the Tamil and Malayalam film industries. Benchmark Talents revealed that the gorgeous actor has been going through scripts and taking part in narrations from Tamil and Malayalam directors, and is going to sign a couple of them soon to mark her debuts which are likely to be announced by the end of this month.

There have been rumours that Mrunal was offered a key role in Suriya42 but no official confirmation has been shared yet. The actor is currently basking in the success of her Hindi film ‘Selfie’ and is looking forward to impressing the audiences once again with Nani30.