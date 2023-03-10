Aadi Sai Kumar’s CSI Sanatan releasing on Friday in more than 300 Theatres

Aadi Sai Kumar's latest film is titled CSI Sanatan. Going by the trailer, the film looks like an engaging crime investigation thriller.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:41 AM, Fri - 10 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Aadi Sai Kumar is coming out with back-to-back releases despite their results ending up on the failure side. The actor has released five movies in 2022, and none of them have been solid hits for him. Aadi Sai Kumar is releasing one more film of his today in theatres worldwide.

Aadi Sai Kumar’s latest film is titled CSI Sanatan. Going by the trailer, the film looks like an engaging crime investigation thriller. Aadi Sai Kumar is seen in the cop role in this film. CSI Sanatan is releasing today in more than 300 theatres worldwide. This is one of the biggest releases for Aadi Sai Kumar in recent times. Another interesting advantage for CSI Sanatan is that there are no big Telugu releases this week at the box office. So this would help CSI Sanatan register a solid hit if the content impresses the audience.

CSI Sanatan is written and directed by Sivashankar Dev. The film is made under the banner of Chaganti Productions. Aneesh Solomon is the music director. Nandini Rai, Ali Reza, Khayyum, Vikas, Ravi Prakash, and Bhupal Raju are some of the well-known actors among the cast of the film.