MUBI welcomes Pride Month with Kashish Mumbai Int’l Film Festival

This collaboration aims to empower Indian and international queer storytelling by reaching out to queer and allied audiences.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Fri - 26 May 23

Hyderabad: Popular production company MUBI has announced its partnership with the largest queer film festival in South Asia, ‘The Kashish Mumbai International Film Festival’, to celebrate the Pride Month. This collaboration aims to empower Indian and international queer storytelling by reaching out to queer and allied audiences.

Seeing cinema as a powerful medium for storytelling, MUBI is dedicated to fostering meaningful conversations about queer expression. Embracing the theme of “Be Fluid, Be You”, this year’s edition of the festival will witness an on-ground and virtual event, creating a dynamic experience for audiences. The on-ground festival is taking place from June 7-11, at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai, and the online edition will be live June 16-25.

Speaking about the collaboration, Apeksha Vakharia, marketing director – APAC, MUBI, said, “We have always focused on spotlighting stories with unique perspectives, fresh themes and authentic and heartfelt narratives. As Kashish is the biggest queer film festival in South Asia, it’s a natural choice for us to collaborate to celebrate the spirit of pride. This partnership underscores the commitment of both MUBI and the festival in creating a vibrant and accessible space for queer filmmakers and artists. With this, we aim to strengthen the understanding, empathy, and appreciation for the queer community beyond borders.”

Kashish Mumbai International Film Festival is open to audiences from India and across the globe. Registration for the on-ground event can be accessed here: https://mumbaiqueerfest.com/ .