Mudiraj community demands Congress to implement its poll promises

To this effect, the Mudiraj community has decided to submit memorandums to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy through Mandal Revenue Officers from July 15 to 20 across the erstwhile Palamuru district.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 11:11 AM

To this effect, the Mudiraj community has decided to submit memorandums to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy through Mandal Revenue Officers from July 15 to 20 across the erstwhile Palamuru district.

Mahabubnagar: Reminding the promises made to the community people, the Mudiraj Mahasabha demanded the Congress government to immediately initiate measures for changing the community from BC-D to BC- A category.

To this effect, the Mudiraj community has decided to submit memorandums to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy through Mandal Revenue Officers from July 15 to 20 across the erstwhile Palamuru district.

Mudiraj Mahasabha State Vice president P Vijay Kumar on Thursday reportedly demanded the Congress government to allot considerable posts for leaders from the community in filling up the nominated posts. He also wanted the Congress party to allot more seats to leaders from the community in the ensuing Local bodies elections in the State.

The community leaders met here and discussed the action plan for taking up the programme.

The community leaders wanted the Congress government to establish Mudiraj Finance Corporation and sanction Rs.1000 crore for the organization to ensure welfare and development of the community people. A law should be enacted providing the rights on rivers and lakes to the Mudiraj community people. This apart, the fishermen community should also be extended 75 percent subsidy through different schemes and to this effect Rs. 1000 crore should be allocated, they demanded.

All these promises were made by the Congress party to the community in their election manifesto under the Abhaya Hastham programme, they reminded.